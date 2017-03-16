Now that's a damn fine playlist.

Ever wonder what Special Agent Dale Cooper would be listening to these days? Wonder no more, as E! News can exclusively reveal Twin Peaks star Kyle MachLachlan's "Coffeetime" playlist, which he curated on Spotify. So grab a slice of cherry pie, pour yourself a cup of coffee, preferably fine, and hit play on the 54-song (!) playlist below, which may just offer up some clues about the cult series' May 21 return.

MacLachlan is currently in Austin at SXSW to promote Twin Peaks' highly anticipated revival series on Showtime, more than 25 years after the original series ended.