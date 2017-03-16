ABC
Now that's a damn fine playlist.
Ever wonder what Special Agent Dale Cooper would be listening to these days? Wonder no more, as E! News can exclusively reveal Twin Peaks star Kyle MachLachlan's "Coffeetime" playlist, which he curated on Spotify. So grab a slice of cherry pie, pour yourself a cup of coffee, preferably fine, and hit play on the 54-song (!) playlist below, which may just offer up some clues about the cult series' May 21 return.
MacLachlan is currently in Austin at SXSW to promote Twin Peaks' highly anticipated revival series on Showtime, more than 25 years after the original series ended.
The actor is set to make an appearance tonight (March 16) at The Showtime House at Clive Bar on Rainey Street, and Showtimeis also hosting a special two-day musical lineup March 16 and March 17, featuring music inspired by Twin Peaks.
The new season of Twin Peaks will consist of 18 hours total, all directed by David Lynch, and Showtime subscribers will be able to watch the third and fourth hours immediately after the first two.
Along with MacLachlan, original stars Sherilyn Fenn, Mädchen Amick, Sheryl Lee, Harry Goaz, and David Duchovny, among others, are all returning. New faces entering Twin Peaks include Laura Dern, Amanda Seyfried, Ashley Judd and Naomi Watts.
Twin Peaks premieres Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m on Showtime.