Dancing With the Stars hasn't even started yet and we're already cheering on one big star.
Professional dancer Anna Trebunskaya had some big news to share with fans just days before the new season kicks into high gear.
As it turns out, the star is expecting her second child with boyfriend Nevin Millan.
"Well, it looks like @nevinmillan and I will be welcoming another #tinydancer or #littleartist into our family!" Anna shared on Instagram. "Amalya is going to be a big sister! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner @clearblue"
Nevin added, "So this is happening #familylife #dad #babynumber2."
Back in January 2014, the happy couple gave birth to a baby girl named Amalya Millan. Since then, Anna returned to DWTS season 21 where she danced with Gary Busey. Her past partners have included Carson Kressley, Drew Lachey and Olympian Evan Lysacek.
She also has remained active with her You Can Dance studio in Southern California.
Work commitments aside, Anna couldn't help but gush about her partner's parenting skills in a recent interview.
"He's a hands-on dad and does everything I do except breastfeed," Anna shared with People. "We both were ready for this step. We're not 18, you know!"
She added, "Having kids is something we both wanted. We adore each other so we're excited to be on this journey together."
Congratulations to the happy couple!