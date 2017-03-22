Kim Kardashian is still recovering from her traumatic experience.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old entrepreneur tells Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian she didn't get any sleep the night before because she had a flashback to the Paris robbery after husband Kanye West came home late from his concert.
"I totally freaked out," Kim explains. "He always comes up the back stairs. Like, I always know he comes out the stairs that go into my room. But he came up the front stairs and all I heard were his feet stomping up stairs."
"Oh, god," Kris says as she listens with concern.
Kim continues, "Like, at three in the morning, he came in and that's the same time the robbery happened. After a concert he can't hear that well, so I'm going, 'Hello, hello!' Like, exactly what I did and he's not responding to me cause he can't hear me."
In that déjà vu moment, she then started to cry and panic. "I'm freaking out in bed and North fell asleep with me, so I'm grabbing her and I'm like, 'Hello! Hello!' and he's not answering me."
Kanye eventually walked into the room to find his wife frantic as she greeted him with a "Hello, a--hole!"
"Like, we've got to come up with a plan," Kim says. "Like, you have to announce yourself."
