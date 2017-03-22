Kim Kardashian is still recovering from her traumatic experience.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old entrepreneur tells Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian she didn't get any sleep the night before because she had a flashback to the Paris robbery after husband Kanye West came home late from his concert.

"I totally freaked out," Kim explains. "He always comes up the back stairs. Like, I always know he comes out the stairs that go into my room. But he came up the front stairs and all I heard were his feet stomping up stairs."

"Oh, god," Kris says as she listens with concern.