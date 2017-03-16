Is Jessica Biel wearing a coat...or is she wearing a dress?

We all know coats are truly functional in the fall and winter, but the actress is giving us a whole new perspective on how to wear them, you know, spring-style. Although we can probably assume Jessica's outfit is, in fact, made to be worn as a dress, you could totally sub in a fitted, lightweight jacket to recreate her breezy daytime look without having to spend any extra money.

The formula is simple: button it up, belt it and wear it as a dress.

Not only will you look super chic, but you'll also be able to get so much more mileage out of your outerwear (than just hiding it away in the back of your closet until next year's chilly season). So break out your favorites again and make it work double duty as a dress with some of the clever styling tricks below.