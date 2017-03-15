It's a small world after all in Bachelor Nation.
Just one day after Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi were finally able to reveal that they are engaged, The Bachelor couple experienced a romantic date out in public.
On Tuesday evening, the pair headed to Republique in Los Angeles for a quality meal together.
Nick was spotted wearing denim jeans and a blue button-down. As for Vanessa, she kept things cute and casual in ripped jeans, a black leather jacket and a Celine handbag.
According to social media, the pair was also joined by fellow Bachelor Nation couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell.
Michele Arcese/startraksphoto.com
Earlier in the day, the pair was hanging out with Haley Ferguson and Emily Ferguson as they continue working on their upcoming Freeform show titled The Twins: Happily Ever After?
As for Nick and Vanessa, the pair each has busy schedules following The Bachelor's big finale. Nick is preparing for his Dancing With the Stars debut while working on his grooming line called The Polished Gent. Vanessa also recently partnered with Tempt Brands for a fashion campaign.
Through it all, the couple assures fans that they aren't too concerned with the so-called Bachelor curse that has hit more than a few past couples.
"In any relationship you have the fear that it might not work out," Vanessa shared with E! News' Carissa Culiner. "The great thing we have is the openness and the communication and the willingness to understand each other."
Nick added, "We're not going to compare ourselves to the ones that have been most successful and we're not going to compare ourselves to the ones that lasted a very short amount of time. We'll see what happens and we're very optimistic."