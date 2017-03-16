Let's get one thing straight: Collagen is your friend.

Whether you apply it topically, inject it (i.e. lip injections and wrinkle fillers) or take it orally (in supplement form), the naturally-produced protein is arguably the most effective age-fighting ingredients.

It helps keep your skin youthful and plump, but as you get older, your body starts producing less and less. When that happens, cue all the tell-tale signs of maturity: wrinkles, sagging skin and even joint pain. That's probably why celebs like Jennifer Anistonhave turned to drinkable collagen, the newest iteration of the protein, to help keep their skin firm.

But is a collagen-infused smoothie really worth the effort? All signs point to yes.