Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are bringing their love to the big screen, but their new collaboration is likely to terrify more than charm you.
The married couple and parents of two are set to star opposite each other for the first time, in the supernatural thriller A Quiet Place, E! News confirmed Wednesday. The movie is set on a farm and is about a family that is being terrorized by evil, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Krasinski will also direct the film, which will mark his third time behind the camera for a movie, and had also co-written its script. A release date has not been set.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT
Blunt and Krasinski had starred together in the 2011 film The Muppets but shared no scenes. They also both voiced characters in the animated movies The Wind Rises and Animal Crackers, the latter of which is set for release in September.
"I would love to direct Emily," Krasinski told E! News' Marc Malkin last year. "I don't know, I would rather act with Emily than direct. I don't know if I need that responsibility. She's so good and I'd be so scared to screw it up. But happy to be in scenes with her because that would be really fun. We're always up for doing something, it just gotta be the right thing."
