Jonathan Lipnicki is reminding fans that being a child star isn't all glitz and glamour.

More than 20 years after starring in Jerry Maguire as Ray Boyd, the Hollywood star is opening up about the years of bullying he endured after his big-screen project.

"As a kid/teen, I was made fun of relentlessly by some people who are now even my friends on FB. I was told I was a has-been and would never book a job again," he wrote to his Instagram followers this week. "I was made to feel like garbage every day of middle school to the point where I had a panic attack every night before school, because I wondered how I would get through the next day."

"In high school, a certain kid emphatically called me a has-been in front of my Econ class," Jonathan continued. "(Tempted to tag him). It was humiliating."

What he experienced in school partly contributed to his battle with anxiety and depression.