Just because the romance has fizzled doesn't mean a relationship can't still remain.
This is especially true for divorced celebrities with children, who (along with every other non-Hollywood couple) must navigate the tricky waters of dun, dun, dun... co-parenting! We have amicable exes like Ben Affleckand Jennifer Garner to thank for proving it's totally possible to let bygones be bygones and come together for the sake of the little ones.
Despite coming up on the two-year mark since Ben and Jen announced their separation, the Justice League star thanked his co-parent Jen for always supporting him and caring for their three kids while he sought professional treatment for alcohol addiction.
Affleck and Garner continued to co-habitate their Los Angeles compound after splitting, traveled to London as a unit to support Ben on the set of Justice League, often enjoy alone time together and have spoken time and time again about their "modern family."
In the spirit of keeping the peace as well as Ben and Jennifer have, let's look inside the relationships of five more successful co-parents:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization
Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin: Famous for "consciously uncoupling" three years ago, the actress-turned-lifestyle guru and Coldplayfrontman have prioritized addressing the tough stuff for a cohesive relationship in the long run.
"We've gone through really difficult times with it but we've always said these children are our priority," Paltrow shared at a conference in 2015. "What that really means is, 'Even though today, you hate me and you never want to see me again, like, we're going to brunch, 'cause it's Sunday and that's what we'll do!' You know, like, 'That's what's happening!' The children are our commitment."
As for Gwyneth and Chris' dynamic on the day-to-day with their son and daughter, she recently revealed to InStyle magazine, "He's at my house every single day. We have our own lives but we still have our family life."
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony: We've broken down five ways these former lovebirds have remained close since calling it quits on their seven-year marriage, but the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress offered this insight into their co-parenting style.
"Marc and I are very good friends, we're very supportive," Lopez told the Huffington Post in 2014 when talking about their 9-year-old twins. "I feel it's my responsibility as a mom when their dad is not there to let them know that their dad loves them very much because that's the doubt that they have when he's not around or they haven't seen him. That's my job to do that the same way it's his job when he's with them to say ‘Mommy is working and she loves you.'"
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Drew Barrymore & Will Kopelman: Right from the get-go, the Santa Clarita Diet star found the silver lining in her failed marriage to the father of her two little girls.
On the subject of their family dynamic, Barrymore told E! News, "We are a family. We're actually blood related. My friends are my family my whole life...they're my family. Will's family is my family, and my daughters are my family. I never thought I'd be so lucky to have so many families!"
Drew described her co-parenting approach during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining, "I went from like, zero to two [families] and it's a miracle and a blessing and we do it in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing it too and sometimes, again, the road is different than what you tried to make it or what you expected and you just figure it out and figure it out with grace."
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon: From joint red carpet appearances to vacations and holidays spent in each other's company, no one does co-parenting better than Monroe and Moroccan's proud 'rents.
The pop star told E! News that remaining friends after their 2014 split was the "right thing to do" for their twins to "not feel like it's any weirdness" between them. Cannon broke down their co-parenting routine during an interview with Howard Stern.
When asked about the upsides of living in the same city as his ex, Nick shared, "You know what's really cool, and I love this, and my daughter will be like, 'I don't want to sleep here! I want to go sleep at my other house.' So we'll just put her in the car and drive her to Mom's house. Like even Thanksgiving, it was really cool because we all had Thanksgiving together…At the end of the night my son was like, ‘Yo! I want to go with you!' And my daughter was like, ‘I'll see you tomorrow! Come pick me up in the morning.' So we had a boys night!"
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa: Amber's advice for raising her 4-year-old son with the rapper as a single mom? She recommended in a fan Q&A with Buzzfeed, "Try to have family days with your kid's father, that's the best thing for your baby."
She added, "My son is the happiest when he's around me and his dad at the same time. Just push for that—don't bring up old s--t, don't bring up anything that happened in your relationship—just worry about your baby."
And a little post-divorce PDA probably doesn't hurt their harmony either...