Just because the romance has fizzled doesn't mean a relationship can't still remain.

This is especially true for divorced celebrities with children, who (along with every other non-Hollywood couple) must navigate the tricky waters of dun, dun, dun... co-parenting! We have amicable exes like Ben Affleckand Jennifer Garner to thank for proving it's totally possible to let bygones be bygones and come together for the sake of the little ones.

Despite coming up on the two-year mark since Ben and Jen announced their separation, the Justice League star thanked his co-parent Jen for always supporting him and caring for their three kids while he sought professional treatment for alcohol addiction.

Affleck and Garner continued to co-habitate their Los Angeles compound after splitting, traveled to London as a unit to support Ben on the set of Justice League, often enjoy alone time together and have spoken time and time again about their "modern family."

In the spirit of keeping the peace as well as Ben and Jennifer have, let's look inside the relationships of five more successful co-parents: