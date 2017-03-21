Diandra is seeking advice on Wednesday's So Cosmo!

Throughout the season, we've watched sparks fly between Diandra and Evan, but Diandra has been hesitant about the relationship because they both work at the same company. So on the next episode, Diandra turns to her boss and mentor Holly who gives her some tough love about the office romance.

"I've heard something happened with Evan," Holly tells Diandra. "It's fair to say that it's frowned upon and I would just say as your mentor and also someone who cares deeply for you as a friend, just…you need to watch it."

Diandra takes a deep breath and tells Holly, "OK, I respect that and I take it on board. I feel like I'm trying to do the best that I can with the situation that I've been dealt."