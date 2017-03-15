Prince William returned home from dad-dancing on a ski trip in the Alps to get back to his day job with the East Anglian Air Ambulance on Wednesday.

The royal was photographed behind the controls of a helicopter, flashing a small smile as he got back to work.

His return comes after some harsh scrutiny from the British media regarding his boys-only ski trip over the weekend, which saw a video go viral of William dancing at a Swedish nightclub while missing a Commonwealth appearance with Queen Elizabeth II.