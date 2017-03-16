The scalpels have been sharpened!
Doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif are back to right even more plastic surgery wrongs when Botched returns to E! with all-new episodes (and even more outrageous patients!) on June 18.
"We've seen crazy cases before, but this is something out of your wildest imagination," Terry explains.
The tease above provides a sneak peek at what to expect from this fan-favorite guilty pleasure. The docs will quite literally have their expert hands full with jumbo boobs, butt implants and…a purple woman?!!
So, are the surgeons ready to tackle their next operating room challenges? Oh, you betcha!
"This is what we live for," Terry says.
See what's ahead in the clip above!
Season 3 of Botched returns with all-new episodes this spring!