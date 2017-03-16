The scalpels have been sharpened!

Doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif are back to right even more plastic surgery wrongs when Botched returns to E! with all-new episodes (and even more outrageous patients!) on June 18.

"We've seen crazy cases before, but this is something out of your wildest imagination," Terry explains.

The tease above provides a sneak peek at what to expect from this fan-favorite guilty pleasure. The docs will quite literally have their expert hands full with jumbo boobs, butt implants and…a purple woman?!!