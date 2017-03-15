Mischa Barton told reporters Wednesday that her "absolute worst fear was realized" when she learned an ex had filmed an explicit video of her without her consent and that the images were being shopped around.
The O.C. actress and her lawyer Lisa Bloom gave a press conference over the matter, which followed a tabloid report a day earlier about a sex tape. Bloom said they obtained an emergency restraining order against Barton's ex, who they did not name publicly, over the "revenge porn" and also filed a police report. Authorities have not commented.
"I just want to say I've been through an incredibly hard and trying time," Barton told reporters at the law offices of the Bloom Firm. "This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I love and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse—that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public."
"I came forward to fight this not only for myself, but for all the women out there," Barton said. "I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this and I am beyond grateful to Lisa Bloom, the Bloom Firm and to all of my friends who have helped me through this horrific experience. It is a very hard thing to do but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself."
Her attorney Lisa Bloom said they believe the images in question were taken over the past year and that Barton had had a "brief" relationship with the ex. She said she and the actress have not been in touch with him over the case and did not know if law enforcement had.
Bloom told the press neither she nor Barton have watched the video in question. One reporter told her that a source said Barton was looking at the camera when the recording was made.
"I don't think looking at any particular direction is an indication of knowing that one is being recorded," Bloom said.
She declined to answer questions about the man's identity.
Bloom said the restraining order they obtained bans the man from going near her or contacting her and also bars him from selling, distributing, giving away or showing any naked pictures or videos of her. She also said cease-and-desist letters were sent to people who've been reported as having tried to buy or sell the images.
The lawyer also said they called the press conference to "let the world know that we consider anyone attempting to traffic these illegally obtained images as agents to this man and agents are covered by the court order."
"Revenge porn is a very common crime that happens to a lot of people," she said. "It happens to people who are not celebrities. It happens to the girls and women who are followers of Ms. Barton and it's scary, even for a celebrity to stand up like this, but it's important for girls and women to stand up for our rights."