This Is How Much It Costs to Look Like Jennifer Aniston for a Year

Microcurrent facial: $300. Highlights: $400. Looking like Jennifer Aniston: priceless.

When you're one of the reigning queens of Hollywood, money is no object for looking your very best. Such seems to be the case for the Golden Globe winner, who appears to transcend time and space and looks just as she did when she first burst onto the small screen more than two decades ago.

Still, Aniston relies on the beauty and fitness industry's celebrated experts when it comes to gussying up her signature looks.

To begin, the star's coveted hair is the product of her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan ($750 a cut)—he invented the Rachel—and colorist Michael Canale ($400 for base and highlights). For joint appointments with them every six weeks for a year, the upkeep for her hair alone rings in at $9,200.