Following a turbulent few months amid her and Brad Pitt's divorce, Angelina Jolie continues to focus on her activism and humanitarian work.

The 41-year-old Oscar winner and Special Envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) gave a speech in Geneva Wednesday at the Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation, named after a U.N. diplomat killed in Iraq in 2003.

Looking distinguished in a navy Roland Mouret sheath dress, Jolie spoke out against "the rising tide of nationalism, masquerading as patriotism," blasted "the absence of strong international leadership" and called for people to "keep the flame of internationalism alive," even if their leaders are not, in order to help people in need around the world.