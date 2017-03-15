Melissa George Tearfully Claims She Was Beaten By Her Ex Jean-David Blanc in New, Emotional Interview

Melissa George, Jean David Blanc

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Melissa George is speaking out for the first time about allegedly being assaulted by her ex-partner and the father of her children, Jean-David Blanc.

Through a tearful recollection, the Australian-American actress is breaking her silence in a teaser for an interview with Australia's Channel Seven's Sunday Night, making claims about a violent incident between her and the French entrepreneur last September in Paris—a claim Blanc has already denied in court.

"I've been hit, I've been in a fight," George recalled in the teary interview. "I've got my babies." 

Afterward, she says she struggled to regain her strength. "I couldn't walk, couldn't turn my neck," she said.

Ever since the incident, the media has gone wild with tabloid stories. "The lies, people being bribed," she remembered of the news surrounding her at the time, including the alleged kidnapping charges when she tried to leave France with her two sons, Raphaël Blanc and Solal Samuel Glenn Blanc.

And this is why she's decided to speak out about the alleged incident, six months later. "I have no other choice," she told the program, understanding that it's a big risk but feeling that it's her that her only option to protect her children.

Meanwhile, George was taken to the Cochin hospital last September with bruises and swelling on her face, claiming her partner at the time had beat her, according to the DailyMail.

A month later, the pair went to court where Blanc denied the allegations. 

George's interview will air this Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Seven's Sunday Night

