"What is going on? This is insane!"

Olympic diver Chris Mears gives the Cosmopolitan staff a surprise of a lifetime on this Wednesday's So Cosmo! The athlete shows up to the office for a visit…wearing only his speedo and his gold medal!

Mears and Jack Laugher just won gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the synchronized 3m springboard competition, so he decides to stop by and show everyone his medal.

"Cosmo magazine is known for being provocative and in your face, so that definitely affects the tone of the working environment," Diandra says in the clip above.