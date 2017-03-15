Over the years, we've watched the cast of Teen Mom grow from scared teenagers to young parents struggling with adult problems like custody disputes, divorce, arrests and addiction. One of the most dramatic transformations, however, has quietly occurred off-screen. Amber Portwood, now 26, once an unstable single mom who suffered anger management issues and ended up serving prison time on felony drug charges, has matured into a committed mother to daughter Leah, now 8. And, thanks to a budding fashion business, she is now an entrepreneur.

Portwood, engaged to single dad Matt Baier, 45, lives in Indianapolis where she runs her online fashion store, Be Forever Haute. "I started the boutique because I was getting requests from Teen Mom fans all over the world about my outfits and makeup," Portwood tells E! News. "Having an online boutique was the best way I could reach everyone."