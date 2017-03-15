Nicole Richie is trying to keep up with the times.
The Great News actress went out with some of her friends Tuesday night, and while they were hanging out at the party they decided to learn the lyrics to Big Sean's "Bounce Back." In a three-part video series on Instagram, Richie gives fans an inside look at her and her friends' hilarious attempt at dissecting the meaning behind the rapper's lyrics.
"Keeping Up with Current Events: Part 1 #bounceback," Richie captioned the first video.
When the group got to the line "Last night took a L / but tonight I bounce back," they stumbled. Naturally, they turned to Urban Dictionary to learn whether "L" referred to Lexapro or a joint. As it turns out, both options are incorrect, and "L" refers to "taking a loss."
"Keeping Up with Current Events: Part 2," Richie wrote.
Satiated by their learning, the trio of women continued to perform the lyrics for Richie's followers. And while that was certainly entertaining, they ultimately took their impromptu concert to the next level by actually grabbing Big Sean and brining him into the video. Yes, the real Big Sean was conveniently on hand to clarify any confusing lyrics (and rap, obviously).
"Don't worry guys, my new BFF @bigsean set me straight and now I'm all caught up... and truly exhausted," Richie captioned the third part of her Instagram series.
At least the debate is settled.