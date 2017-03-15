Nicole Richie is trying to keep up with the times.

The Great News actress went out with some of her friends Tuesday night, and while they were hanging out at the party they decided to learn the lyrics to Big Sean's "Bounce Back." In a three-part video series on Instagram, Richie gives fans an inside look at her and her friends' hilarious attempt at dissecting the meaning behind the rapper's lyrics.

"Keeping Up with Current Events: Part 1 #bounceback," Richie captioned the first video.