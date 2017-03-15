ImageSPACE/Sipa USA
There's a regal hairstyle making its way into pop culture, and it's easy to do.
From watching Alicia Keys on The Voice to admiring Lupita Nyong'o on the red carpet, head wraps are impactful. Regardless of who's actually wearing them, this standout hair accessory is hard to miss, thanks to their vibrant colors and towering display.
With deep-set roots in African and Middle Eastern cultures, the trend is far from new. However, the fashionable way to style hair clearly has mass appeal and we know why—it's easy and incredibly versatile.
At first glance, you might think, "How can I make a long piece of fabric look that glamorous?" (See: Lupita at The Queen of Katwe premiere.) Well, there are levels to this. It doesn't have to be hard or intricate to look amazing. Just ask Alicia, whose head wraps have become an everyday staple.
Quick, easy and eye-catching, we've broken down three styles so you can rock this trend throughout the spring and summer. Keep scrolling for the step-by-step!
To complete this look, you'll need a head wrap that comes in a rectangular piece of fabric, like one below from The Wrap Life. This style is great if you want to put your hair up. Or, you can style it more like a headband with your hair out in the center.
Step 1: Lay the fabric flat across the back of your head, and bring the two ends to the front.
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Step 2: Tie the front ends so the wrap is secure, but not so tight that you won't be able to tuck fabric later.
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Step 3: Create a bow (as if you were tying your shoe), and tuck in the remaining fabric.
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Final look!
Jacqueline Lee/E!
The Wrap Life Nyari, $25
This look comes courtesy of Cult Gaia, whose turbands include a metal rod for security. Since it's like a headband, it can work with any hairstyle, but is commonly worn with a bun.
Step 1: Lay the headband flat across the back of your head, and bring the ends to the front.
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Step 2: Twist the ends together to secure the wrap.
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Step 3: Twist each individual end, and then tuck into the side of the wrap.
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Final look!
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Cult Gaia Turband, $60
This style is easy, thanks to the structure of Indira de Paris' wraps. It has a headband for easy application. You can easily tuck your hair into it, but it's looks great when your hair is down, as well.
Step 1: Put on the head wrap adjusting the band to your desired location, then tuck it into the wrap, so it isn't visible.
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Step 2: Bring the ends to the front.
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Step 3: Tie the ends into a knot, and tuck the front piece over the knot.
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Final look!
Jacqueline Lee/E!
Indira de Paris Retro Style Hair Scarf, $49.08
Add a dress and cute sunglasses (like the Quay sunglasses above), and you're ready to go!
Follow these steps, and let us know how it goes below!