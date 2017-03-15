There's a regal hairstyle making its way into pop culture, and it's easy to do.

From watching Alicia Keys on The Voice to admiring Lupita Nyong'o on the red carpet, head wraps are impactful. Regardless of who's actually wearing them, this standout hair accessory is hard to miss, thanks to their vibrant colors and towering display.

With deep-set roots in African and Middle Eastern cultures, the trend is far from new. However, the fashionable way to style hair clearly has mass appeal and we know why—it's easy and incredibly versatile.