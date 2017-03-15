Ben Affleck revealed on Tuesday that he recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," the actor wrote in a Facebook post. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

He then gave a shout-out to his family, friends and Jennifer Garner.