Hoda Kotb Shares the First Photo of Baby Haley With Joel Schiffman

And Hoda Kotb's adorable moments with baby Haley continue!
In the most recent of precious pictures the Today Show host has shared of her daughter, we see the baby girl with Joel Schiffman for the first time.
Kotb posted the photo on Instagram, showing Haley getting some tummy time with her dad who laid beside her in the same pose, unable to keep himself from smiling from ear-to-ear. She captioned the photo simply with two hearts.
This is the first time we've seen the daddy-daughter duo together in a photograph, though Haley has already snapped pics with several of Kotb's famous pals, including Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer and Al Roker.
Courtesy of Hoda Kotb
Meanwhile, Kotb announced that she had adopted her daughter on Valentine's Day during the Today Show.
"Can you believe I have a daughter?" she shared on the morning show at the time. "I didn't know that my heart could feel like this. I just didn't. With all the love I've ever had in my life—and I've had the best love—I've never ever imagined I could feel this."
Though she filed the paperwork solo, leaving Schiffman off the documents, it was only a matter of simplifying the adoption process. Kotb told People magazine last week that he will be by her side to parent their daughter.
"Haley will call him Dad," she told the publication. "[Joel] has been so great. He's such a great dad and a great influence."