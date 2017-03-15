Hoda Kotb Shares the First Photo of Baby Haley With Joel Schiffman

And Hoda Kotb's adorable moments with baby Haley continue!

In the most recent of precious pictures the Today Show host has shared of her daughter, we see the baby girl with Joel Schiffman for the first time.

Kotb posted the photo on Instagram, showing Haley getting some tummy time with her dad who laid beside her in the same pose, unable to keep himself from smiling from ear-to-ear. She captioned the photo simply with two hearts.

This is the first time we've seen the daddy-daughter duo together in a photograph, though Haley has already snapped pics with several of Kotb's famous pals, including Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer and Al Roker.