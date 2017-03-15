Paul Morigi/WireImage
A big congratulations are in store for American Horror Story star Lily Rabe!
The 34-year-old actress gave birth to a baby girl, welcoming her daughter into the world with her partner of four years, actor Hamish Linklater.
The new mama took to Instagram to share a sweet photo holding her little one for International Women's Day.
"Happy International Women's Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic," she captioned the picture with her daughter wearing the symbolic feminist pink beanie as Rabe kisses her forehead. "#internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE."
Meanwhile, Rabe first announced she was pregnant when she visited the White House for the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors.
She took to Instagram while wearing a gorgeous purple gown that revealed her baby bump. "Taking my baby to The White House," she captioned the pic.
She also took her baby bump to march for women's rights in January, holding her belly as she posed for a photo.
This marks the first child for Rabe and the second for Linklater, who has a daughter from his first marriage with Jessica Goldberg.