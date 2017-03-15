Surprise! RuPaul Secretly Marries Longtime Partner Georges LeBar

Well, this is one fierce surprise.

RuPaul confirmed Wednesday that he married his longtime partner, Georges LeBar, in January.

"I've never said this on television before: we are married," he said when Ross Mathews asked him about his relationship status on Hollywood Today Live.

The television personality and his boyfriend met on the dance floor at NYC's famous former club, The Limelight, in 1994 on Georges' birthday. As a full-circle moment, they wed on the 23rd anniversary of when they met this year.

"We were looking into it really for tax breaks and financial things," the star explained.