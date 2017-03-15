Surprise! RuPaul Secretly Marries Longtime Partner Georges LeBar

Well, this is one fierce surprise.
RuPaul confirmed Wednesday that he married his longtime partner, Georges LeBar, in January.
"I've never said this on television before: we are married," he said when Ross Mathews asked him about his relationship status on Hollywood Live Today.
The television personality and his boyfriend met on the dance floor at NYC's famous former club, The Limelight, in 1994 on Georges' birthday. As a full-circle moment, they wed on the 23rd anniversary of when they met this year.
"We were looking into it really for tax breaks and financial things," the star explained.
OWN
Georges LeBar/Facebook
Perhaps the pair has been able to keep this secret to themselves because when RuPaul is not gracing the small screen, he's away from the spotlight with his husband on a 50,000-acre ranch in Wyoming.
"He doesn't care about show business at all," he said of his other half. "He could care less."
While LeBar may not be interested in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, RuPaul found everything he wanted in the low-key Australian.
"He's so kind and funny," RuPaul previously told BuzzFeed. "I remember praying, ‘I want a sweet, sensitive man,' and I got an Australian who's just lovely."
While he previously said they wouldn't marry, the television host always stood by their bond. As he told the website, "Is he devoted to me? Am I devoted to him? Oh, hell yes."