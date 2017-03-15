For Maddie Ziegler, becoming Sia's protégé came unexpectedly.
As the 14-year-old told E! News, she wasn't exactly obsessed with the eight-time Grammy nominee when she first got a tweet (!) from Sia to join her 2014 music video for "Chandelier." Instead, like most 11 year olds, she was more prone to fangirling over Ariana Grande. Five music videos later, however, Ziegler is singing the Australian songstress' praises.
"Sia is the best artist I've ever heard or seen or worked with," she said. Sia has become a significant mentor for the rising star since she first spotted Ziegler on the Lifetime reality show, Dance Moms.
"I feel like she's given me such great advice and so many things that I learned from her every day," the teen continued. "I feel like we both are so happy that we found each other because she made me a better person."
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
In addition to Sia's influence, Ziegler credits the reality show for helping her get discovered and for the training that allowed her to pick up choreography quickly.
Remember those modern "Chandelier" moves? "I ended up learning it in about two hours," she revealed.
At first, the quirky choreography felt new to the trained dancer, but it has since grown on her.
"Now it's like my favorite type of dance to do," she gushed.
She also can't help but gush over one other famous person—Zac Efron.
"I've loved him since I was 5 years old," she told E! News. Not that it's any secret—Ziegler has spoken publicly about her crush on the star and even wrote about him in her new memoir, The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir.
As a tried and true fan of all his films, she can't wait to sit down and see his upcoming performance in the Baywatch redux, though she does have one small concern.
"He looks really tan in that movie though," she said with a laugh.
Sounds like it's time for Hoda Kotb to work her Efron meet-and-greet magic!