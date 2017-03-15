For Maddie Ziegler, becoming Sia's protégé came unexpectedly.

As the 14-year-old told E! News, she wasn't exactly obsessed with the eight-time Grammy nominee when she first got a tweet (!) from Sia to join her 2014 music video for "Chandelier." Instead, like most 11 year olds, she was more prone to fangirling over Ariana Grande. Five music videos later, however, Ziegler is singing the Australian songstress' praises.

"Sia is the best artist I've ever heard or seen or worked with," she said. Sia has become a significant mentor for the rising star since she first spotted Ziegler on the Lifetime reality show, Dance Moms.

"I feel like she's given me such great advice and so many things that I learned from her every day," the teen continued. "I feel like we both are so happy that we found each other because she made me a better person."