Spoiler alert: You're going to want to be a part of their squad.

If you're unfamiliar with the fashion master, get to know her (and Sarah and Ruth) better in the playful video above!

Before her role in Loving (you know, the role that got her Oscar-nominated), the world hadn't ever heard of Ruth Negga . But after a handful of standout sartorial Rodarte, Gucci and Louis Vuitton-clad red-carpet moments, thanks to Karla, the actress is now, as stated above, at the top of every best dressed list. That's the power of an impactful stylist.

So clearly, Karla Welch was an obvious choice.

The Hollywood Reporter just named the 25 most powerful stylists in Hollywood , and the number one spot went to one well-deserved woman.

