The Hollywood Reporter just named the 25 most powerful stylists in Hollywood, and the number one spot went to one well-deserved woman.
Her client list consists of Sarah Paulson, Ruth Negga, Justin Bieber, Pink, Lorde, America Ferrera, Busy Philipps, Karlie Kloss (the list goes on), she won the top spots on Vogue's best dressed lists for all three of Hollywood's major red carpets—Emmys, Golden Globes and Oscars—and has a style range as dynamic and varied as her clientele.
So clearly, Karla Welch was an obvious choice.
Before her role in Loving (you know, the role that got her Oscar-nominated), the world hadn't ever heard of Ruth Negga. But after a handful of standout sartorial Rodarte, Gucci and Louis Vuitton-clad red-carpet moments, thanks to Karla, the actress is now, as stated above, at the top of every best dressed list. That's the power of an impactful stylist.
If you're unfamiliar with the fashion master, get to know her (and Sarah and Ruth) better in the playful video above!
Spoiler alert: You're going to want to be a part of their squad.