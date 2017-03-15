How to Get Away With Murder fans have really been shipping Aja Naomi King and Alfred Enoch.

We're talking about a real-life romance.

And Ms. King is doing nothing to quell the hopeful whispers that really took off earlier this week when King posted a pic on Instagram of her and her parents visiting with Enoch in London.

I caught up with The Birth of Nation actress last night at The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Stylists dinner and asked if she wanted to clear up any of the dating speculations. After all, Enoch was photographed just last month apparently kissing a mystery woman believed to be his girlfriend during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.