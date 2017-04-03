Jesse Eisenberg and Anna Strout Welcome First Child

Jesse Eisenberg is officially a dad!

The Social Network star and his longtime girlfriend, Anna Strout, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

E! News has learned that the two were seen strolling through New York City earlier this morning with their little bundle of joy.

The couple dated for 10 years, from 2002 to 2012, before taking a hiatus. They ultimately reunited before he traveled to London to perform in the West End show The Spoils. He spent four months volunteering at a domestic violence shelter in Bloomington, Indiana, where Strout's mother serves as executive director.

They didn't make their official public debut until they were photographed at a basketball game that January, right after the New Year.