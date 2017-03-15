This week, the notoriously private Ben Affleck made a surprise public announcement: that he had recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

In a statement posted on Facebook, which he rarely uses, he said the issue was "something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," adding, "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be."

Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner share two daughters and a son. They had made headlines almost exactly one year ago when they announced they had made the "difficult decision to divorce." They two have yet to end their 11-year marriage formally and are co-parenting.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do," Affleck said in his statement. "This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery," his message concluded.