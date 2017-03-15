How Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Are Co-Parenting Dream Kardashian After Their Split

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have officially ended their rocky, romantic relationship, but that doesn't mean they're done with one another all together.

E! News has learned the couple is working on peacefully co-parenting their 3-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

"They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream," an insider shared. "There's no set day or times that Rob will take [care of] Dream. They haven't fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it."

The source added, "So far co-parenting has been working fine. At this point, Rob sees Dream at least one or two times a week, but again there's not a schedule set in stone yet."

However, Rob is never alone with his daughter. Our insider says Dream has a baby nurse who goes everywhere with her, including the time she spends with her father.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Dream

Getty Images; Instagram

As for their engagement, our insider noted that it is completely done.

"Chyna and Rob are certainly not together or engaged," we're told. "In fact, Chyna gave the  engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month...Something caused them to have a blowout fight, and Chyna gave the ring back and it was done. They officially are not engaged. There is no wedding."

Even with Rob's 30th birthday coming up on Friday, "There are no plans for Chyna to celebrate Rob's 30th birthday with him this weekend."

So what will he do? He'll likely stick to something small as our source says Rob "doesn't like big parties or attention like that."

