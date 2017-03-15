Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have officially ended their rocky, romantic relationship, but that doesn't mean they're done with one another all together.

E! News has learned the couple is working on peacefully co-parenting their 3-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

"They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream," an insider shared. "There's no set day or times that Rob will take [care of] Dream. They haven't fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it."