The This Is Us finale ended with a fractured Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) after delivering 18 episodes of "the feels" on a weekly basis. So what are fans supposed to do while This Is Us is on hiatus? Where will they get the cathartic cry from? That's exactly what E! News asked the cast at the season one finale screening.
"I literally sob at videos posted on Facebook," Chrissy Metz, Kate on the NBC drama, told Kristin Dos Santos. "Little cuddly, cute animals. My sister's newborn baby, my nephew. I cry about everything…Anything that tugs at my heartstrings, I'm crying guys."
Ron Cephas Jones, the show's dearly departed William, had a documentary suggestion. "Right now, the documentary I Am Not Your Negro," he told us. "[It's] a wonderful documentary about James Baldwin and the American experience. That will put a tear into your eye and move you, yes."
Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Randall's wife Beth, said she's not a crier, so she has the list of what gets her waterworks going down pat. That list includes the flicks Beaches and The Notebook. If you don't cry at them, "I don't even think you're a human being," Kelechi Watson said. "What is that?"
Make sure to watch the video up top for more tips from the cast and be sure to watch E! News at 7 and a 11 p.m. for more This Is Us season finale goodness.
This Is Us will return for a second and third season on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)