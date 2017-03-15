Sandra Bullock is living her best life in every way.

The Ocean's 8 star has a full lineup of movies in the work, a happy family and a blossoming relationship with boyfriend Bryan Randall, but a source tells E! News exclusively that it wasn't the easiest of emotional journeys to get where she is today.

"Life after Jesse [James] was really tough. She was embarrassed by what he did and in ways blamed herself at the time (she knows now it wasn't her at all)," the insider tells E! News. "She did consider Jesse a father to Louis, so that was one of the hardest parts of breaking up. Jesse was there for her through the whole adoption process. She now knows she is much better off and everything happens for a reason."