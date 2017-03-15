Ireland Baldwin Loses Her Balance and Has a Nip Slip After a Night of Partying

by Corinne Heller

Ireland Baldwin

Whoops?

Ireland Baldwin had a wardrobe malfunction while leaving the Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's Power Stylists Dinner in West Hollywood Tuesday.

The 21-year-old model, daughter of Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger, went braless in a plunging black blazer, paired with matching shorts, and suffered a nip slip as she was photographed outside. She also appeared to lose her balance, dropping her phone.

Ireland was also barefoot at the time and was also carrying a Jimmy Choo gift bag.

Ireland Baldwin

styled proudly by my best friend @nolasinger ??

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@humancrouton) on

At the party, Ireland hung out with actress Nina Dobrev, cousin and fellow model Hailey Baldwin, the 20-year-old daughter of Alec's brother Stephen Baldwin and wife Kennya Baldwin, and her stylist, Nola Singer.

Ireland had posed nude and semi nude before for professional projects but had never shown her nipple. She skipped underwear for a photo shoot in 2015 and appeared naked on a beach for one earlier this year.

