Remember when you found your boyfriend's first girlfriend's aunt's dog on Instagram? Well, it's time to resurface those incredible social media-stalking skills and put them to a way more important test: finding Adele's secret Twitter account.
Yes, that's right! The 28-year-old singer surprised a crowd in Brisbane, Australia, earlier this week when she revealed she has a Twitter account that no one—not even her managers—know about so she can tweet out all of her rogue comments.
"I was looking on Twitter last night," she explained to the audience on-stage, according to The Sun. "They don't know I have a secret account—well, obviously they do now because I said that. By 'they,' I mean my management."
As for the reason she didn't want them to know? Adele admitted, "I'm not allowed access to my own Twitter, because I'm quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time. So they took that privilege away from me."
This should come as no surprise because in a 2015 interview with BBC she mentioned how she'd gotten in trouble on Twitter in the past, and now everything she posts on her official account needs to be approved by her management.
"I'm not a drinker anymore, but when Twitter first came out I was, like, drunk tweeting," she revealed at the time. "And nearly put my foot in it quite a few times."
Oh, Adele...she's just like us!
Now, let's get on the search for what we're assuming is a wonderful collection of curse words, unfiltered commentary and hilariously dry British humor.