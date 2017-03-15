Remember when you found your boyfriend's first girlfriend's aunt's dog on Instagram? Well, it's time to resurface those incredible social media-stalking skills and put them to a way more important test: finding Adele's secret Twitter account.

Yes, that's right! The 28-year-old singer surprised a crowd in Brisbane, Australia, earlier this week when she revealed she has a Twitter account that no one—not even her managers—know about so she can tweet out all of her rogue comments.

"I was looking on Twitter last night," she explained to the audience on-stage, according to The Sun. "They don't know I have a secret account—well, obviously they do now because I said that. By 'they,' I mean my management."