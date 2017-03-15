Prince Harry put his outdoorsman skills on display Wednesday during a trip to Epping Forest.

The rugged redheaded royal donned a fleece and boots while meeting with a group of children to view the Wood Pasture Restoration Project, which is part of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) initiative. The QCC is a conservation initiative that aims to create a global network of indigenous forests to benefit communities and wildlife now and into the future.

While visiting Epping Forest, Prince Harry met with a group of local kids who were studying pond life and the creatures in the undergrowth.