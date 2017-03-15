EXCLUSIVE!

It's a This Is Us Spelling Bee: Who Can Spell Milo Ventimiglia's Name?

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince William

Just How Much Trouble Is Prince William in Over His Ski Trip?

The Bachelor Season 21 Finale, Nick Viall, Vanessa

Are Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Really That Similar? We Put The Bachelor Couple to the Test

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Before the This Is Us finale, creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to tease fans with Milo Ventimiglia's reaction after reading the script via a screenshot of their text exchange. Ventimiglia's reaction was probably precisely how you felt after seeing the final episode of the season, but something else stood out via the screenshot: Fogelman spelled Ventimiglia's name wrong, it's in his phone as "Milo Ventimilia."

"Ha! Didn't see that. Put into my phone early on. Hey I got "Milo" right," Fogelman said when somebody pointed it out.

Hey, we've been there. It can be a tricky name. Just how tricky? When E! News hit up the This Is Us season one finale screening red carpet we launched an informal spelling bee. Can the cast spell "Ventimiglia"? The results, well, you need to see the video above to experience it in all its glory.

Photos

Going Behind the Scenes of This Is Us With the Adorable Cast

This Is Us

NBC

We will spoil one result though: Mandy Moore spelled it right, of course.

"Yup, she nailed it," Ventimiglia told Kristin Dos Santos on the red carpet. "My TV wife nailed it."

"You just sound it out phonetically," Moore said.

"You take the ‘g' out and say it phonetically, that's how you say it," Ventimiglia said.

The more you know.

This Is Us will return for a second and third season on NBC. Be sure to watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m. for more finale scoop.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ This Is Us , Milo Ventimiglia , Mandy Moore , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again