Leah Remini's docu-series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, has been renewed for a second season by A&E.
The new season will feature 10 new hour-long episodes that will further explore accounts of former members whose lives have been affected by the Church of Scientology.
"It became clear to us that although we were telling painful stories of former members of the Church of Scientology, this show was resonating strongly with people everywhere. The show is really about standing up for what is right and not letting bullies have their way. I feel it is important for people to know that you can take action to bring about change, both for yourself and for others," said Remini in a press release.
"Our intention is to send a clear message to abusers that they will not go unchecked and will not be permitted to continue harming people without being questioned and challenged. We have been deluged with messages from those who have stories to tell who feel the show is a forum where their voices can be heard. We have been overwhelmed with support from well-wishers and fans of the show from around the world. But most importantly we felt compelled to proceed with another season to continue to reveal truths and seek justice for all victims."
The Church of Scientology spoke out against the series from the beginning, calling it a "scripted, rehearsed, acted and dramatized work of fiction."
After the first season finished airing, Remini told 20/20 she hoped the IRS would strip away the organization's tax-exempt status.
"By the IRS saying this is a religious organization, they are hiding behind now freedom of religion and they should take a look," she explained on the news magazine. "I'm hoping there's someone with some balls who will do something about it."