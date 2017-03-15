Below Deck Mediterranean is setting sail once again, this time with a new captain—the franchise's first female captain, Sandy Yawn (more about her below)—and a new location: Croatia.

Returning for season two are Hannah Ferrier, Chief Stew, and Bobby Giancola, Deckhand. New faces bringing the drama include Chef Adam Glick, Christine "Bugsy" Drake, the Second Stew, Lauren Cohen, Third Stew, Bosun Wesley Walton, Deckhand Malia White, and Max Hagley, another Deckhand.

As the mega yacht Sirocco sets sails you can be there will be fights, romance and cabin fever. See the trailer, with plenty of nudity, drama and partying, below.