Below Deck Mediterranean is setting sail once again, this time with a new captain—the franchise's first female captain, Sandy Yawn (more about her below)—and a new location: Croatia.
Returning for season two are Hannah Ferrier, Chief Stew, and Bobby Giancola, Deckhand. New faces bringing the drama include Chef Adam Glick, Christine "Bugsy" Drake, the Second Stew, Lauren Cohen, Third Stew, Bosun Wesley Walton, Deckhand Malia White, and Max Hagley, another Deckhand.
As the mega yacht Sirocco sets sails you can be there will be fights, romance and cabin fever. See the trailer, with plenty of nudity, drama and partying, below.
Did we mention the most love triangles in Below Deck history will be seen this year? Some choice quotes about that: "Is this like a threesome?" and "If I want to go around and f—k everybody on this boat, that's my prerogative."
Can the crew put everything aside to deliver their clients the best service or will the various levels of experience lead the crew to disaster? Tensions are sure to boil, as you can see in the trailer above.
Captain Sandy Yawn has more than 27 years of yachting experience and chartered yachts from the Mediterranean to the Persian Gulf. She's overcome plenty and faced off against everything from pirates (yes, pirates) to major fires. She's even beat cancer and survived a life-threatening motorcycle accident. Translation? Don't mess with Captain Sandy. Something tells us some of the yachties this year will learn that the hard way…
Below Deck Mediterranean premieres Tuesday, May 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)