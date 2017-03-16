One of Hollywood's most stable relationships may just be one fans know the least about.

For more than seven years, Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have been succeeding on the small screen with a variety of projects. At the same time, they have been savoring a relatively private life together as boyfriend and girlfriend.

While the pair rarely walks red carpets together and PDA pictures on Instagram are almost an oddity, the love between these two talented stars is something that deserves some recognition.

As Lauren turns the big 5-0 today, we decided to not only celebrate the actress. We also are giving credit to the Gilmore Girls star's relationship with Peter that continues to surprise fans for all the right reasons.

"We had met on a show called Caroline in the City—a Lea Thompson show back in the day," Peter shared earlier this month on LIVE With Kelly. "We were guest-starring. She had me move some furniture into her apartment for her back then…I didn't catch the signal."