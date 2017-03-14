The internet has lost one if its most beloved culinary experts.

Auntie Fee, whose YouTube videos about cooking on a budget garnered a cult-like following, has died at 59-years-old, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, Auntie Fee (real name Felicia O'Dell) fell ill over the weekend, and after experiencing chest pain Tuesday, suffered a fatal heart attack.

The Los Angeles native skyrocketed to internet stardom in 2014, when her expletive-filled instructional video on how to make "sweet treats for the kids" with crescent rolls, butter, sugar-cinnamon, and raisins earned 500,000 page views overnight.

Nearly three years later, Auntie Fee's most infamous video has upwards of four and a half million views, followed by her price-conscious segment on how to feed seven people with $3.35. (For the record, this recipe touts instant ramen, leftover taco meat, parsley and cheese as its main ingredients.)