The Biggest Unsolved Mysteries in Hollywood

Was Brad Pitt unfaithful to Jennifer Aniston?

Yes, we're still talking about this divorce 12 years later, because we still have so many questions 12 years later. Even after the dissolution of the marriage between Pitt and Angelina Jolie, there has still been no new gossip coming to light to explain the situation. It's really the timeline that's at the heart of the mystery—clearly, Jen and Brad were happy, then they weren't, then Angie and Brad were a couple. But what was really the impetus?

Conspiracy Theory A: Jen and Brad were a couple doomed to fail, and Angelina Jolie just happened to be there when it did. The optimists among us like to think that Hollywood's Golden Marriage was completely over and that Brad found himself with a wife-sized hole in his heart that Angie just so conveniently was able to fill. He was mourning the end of a relationship and fell head-over-heels in love with what could have easily been a rebound. It's a tale as old as time, right?

Conspiracy Theory B: Brad Pitt couldn't keep his hands out of the honey pot. He was groping for trout in a peculiar river. He was yarding on. Know what we're saying? A lot of amateur analyzers are convinced that Mr. and Mrs. Smith is actually a real-life tale of infidelity, and that this whole thing is actually incredibly sordid. We'll just say that these are the same conspiracy theorists who became convinced that Pitt and Jolie broke up because of Marion Cotillard, despite her being pregnant with her husband's child.

Conspiracy Theory C: Brain chemicals forced the divorce between Brad and Jen, and thrust him into the arms of Angelina—dopamine, specifically. This is a real theory by a real doctor.