Jack is too perfect no more...sort of.

Tonight's first season finale of This Is Us did not show us how Jack dies, or reveal anything in particular that we had been waiting for. It didn't really tie up loose ends or give us anything solid to hold onto for the next six or so (!!) months before season two arrives. It did, however, paint one hell of a picture of the marriage of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as we learned how they met and, we're assuming, what happened just before they were torn apart.

Despite the fact that drank the entire way, Jack made it to Rebecca's show in one piece, and continued to drink. He sat at the bar, having his own imagined crisis while Rebecca was in the middle of a real one. Sam from True Blood tried to comfort her nerves with a kiss, and she realized Jack had been right about Sam from True Blood's real intentions.