What's not to love about this upcoming movie reunion?

As anticipation grows for the Love Actually cast reunion later this month, a new sneak peek has been released featuring one unforgettable scene.

In video released by BBC, Andrew Lincoln is back in the role of Mark.

And while recreating his unforgettable cue cards from Love Actually, a special message is shared in honor of Red Nose Day.

"Hello, I just wanted to ask without hope or agenda (and just because it's nearly Red Nose Day) that you'll join us for a very special reunion called red nose day actually on Friday 24th March BBC One…Actually," his cards read.