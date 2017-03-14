What's not to love about this upcoming movie reunion?
As anticipation grows for the Love Actually cast reunion later this month, a new sneak peek has been released featuring one unforgettable scene.
In video released by BBC, Andrew Lincoln is back in the role of Mark.
And while recreating his unforgettable cue cards from Love Actually, a special message is shared in honor of Red Nose Day.
"Hello, I just wanted to ask without hope or agenda (and just because it's nearly Red Nose Day) that you'll join us for a very special reunion called red nose day actually on Friday 24th March BBC One…Actually," his cards read.
For those unaware about the big reunion, British broadcaster Emma Freud announced in February that Love Actually director Richard Curtis would be reuniting the film's cast.
Rowan Atkinson, Marcus Brigstocke, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Lúcia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Olivia Olson will also reprise their roles from the 2003 movie for the charity telethon, which raises money and awareness to help children living in poverty around the world.
One familiar face who will not be part of the celebration is Emma Thompson. During a recent interview with the Press Association, the actress explained the reasoning behind it.
"Richard wrote to me and said, ‘Darling, we can't write anything for you because of Alan Rickman', and I said, ‘No, of course, it would be sad, too sad,'" she explained. "It's too soon. It's absolutely right because it's supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn't much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend, really, just over a year ago."
She added, "We thought and thought [about it] but it just seemed wrong. It was absolutely the right decision."
The special will premiere on BBC 1 in the U.K. on March 24 and before it re-airs on NBC in the U.S. on May 25.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.