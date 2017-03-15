How to Make These Celeb Runway Looks Work for You

How do you make these hot-off-the-runway looks work for your everyday life? Watch and learn.

This past Paris Fashion Week, H&M Studio showed their first-ever "See Now, Buy Now" collection (where the likes of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk all walked), and celebrities like Nicki Minaj flocked to the front row to witness it.

While each look from catwalk is now available in stores, that still doesn't solve the very real issue most onlookers have: How do we wear these IRL?

Well, with a few minor tweaks (and some seriously affordable staple pieces) we're going to show you how it's done.