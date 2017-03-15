Prince William, what did you do?!

With Prince Harry's questionable-decision-making days seemingly long behind him, we never expected to have to ponder the consequences for an infraction committed by...his brother.

William, the perennially reliable elder prince. The family man. Second in line to the throne.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II spoke at a service at Westminster Abbey, as she does every year on the second Monday in March, for Commonwealth Day—a day of celebration for the Commonwealth of Nations, including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

Her husband, Prince Philip, was in attendance, as were her son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Duchess Camilla, and her grandson Prince Harry. But there was no sign of William or Kate Middleton, both of whom attended last year's service.